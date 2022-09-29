G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

