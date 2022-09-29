GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $371,584.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00007149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. Facebook | Instagram | Weibo | LinkedIn “

