Gains Associates Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,485.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

