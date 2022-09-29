GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Tops $941,243.46

GAMB (GMB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $941,243.46 and approximately $6,285.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

