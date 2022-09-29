Gamestarter Reaches One Day Volume of $52,811.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter was first traded on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

