Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,640.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Gameswap has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

