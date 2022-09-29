Gameswap Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

