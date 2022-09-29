GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $472.00 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. GateToken has a total market cap of $472.00 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00022220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

