GazeTV (GAZE) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GazeTV has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GazeTV

GazeTV’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

