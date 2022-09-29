Geeq Price Hits $0.10 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Geeq has a market cap of $2.91 million and $1.10 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

