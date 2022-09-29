Gem Exchange and Trading Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168,875.86 (GXT)

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gem Exchange and Trading has a market cap of $168,875.86 and $67,940.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,529,186 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gem Exchange and Trading is www.gxtglobal.com.

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries.The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy.GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange.”

