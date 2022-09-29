Gems 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,534.00 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $146,015.17 and approximately $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.58 or 0.99964949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

