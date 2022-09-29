Genaro Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $318,954.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

