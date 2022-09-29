General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

GAM stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 192,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.