Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.0126

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $29,468.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,969,354 coins. The official website for Genesis Shards is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

