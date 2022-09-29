Genshiro (GENS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,580.00

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $574,608.00 and approximately $38,580.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004631 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.01628709 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035454 BTC.

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 231,790,371 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

