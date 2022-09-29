Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.20.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
NYSE GPC opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
