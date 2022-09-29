Gera Coin Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

