Ghost (GHOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $379.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 9% against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,626,495 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

