Giselle Collins Acquires 11,500 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Giselle Collins bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.95 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,925.00 ($23,723.78).
Hotel Property Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.
About Hotel Property Investments
See Also
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.