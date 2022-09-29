GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of -34.79. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.