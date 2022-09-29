Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 3,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,456.00.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

