Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
