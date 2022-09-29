Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

