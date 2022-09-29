Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) vs. Copa (NYSE:CPA) Financial Analysis

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Copa and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 1 3 1 3.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Copa presently has a consensus target price of $100.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

This table compares Copa and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $1.51 billion 1.91 $43.84 million $6.36 10.81 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.23 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 11.66% 12.28% 3.64% Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Risk & Volatility

Copa has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, indicating that its share price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

