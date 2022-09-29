Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 96,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

