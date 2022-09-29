Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 3,560.0% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 3,560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 445.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

