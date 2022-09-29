GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $186,734.06 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $186,734.06 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,360.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00276169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00141524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00763599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00597697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

