GoByte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $50,208.98 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

