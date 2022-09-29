GokuMarket Credit Reaches Market Cap of $4,110.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $4,110.00 and $197.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00276724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017182 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004319 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

