Goldcoin (GLC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $911.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $750,955.00 and $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00276294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017212 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004321 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,278,035 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

