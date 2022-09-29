Golos Blockchain Reaches One Day Volume of $235.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $471,173.70 and approximately $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 311,054,857 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

