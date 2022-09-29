Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

