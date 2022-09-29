Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 23,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 42,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

