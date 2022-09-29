GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.92

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 53918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoPro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GoPro by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.