Governor DAO Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $427,071.00 and approximately $27,472.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s genesis date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

