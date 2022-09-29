GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.