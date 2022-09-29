GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

