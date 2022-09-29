GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

