GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 450 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 302,929 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.