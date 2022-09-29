GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 353.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

