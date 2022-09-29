GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $94.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

