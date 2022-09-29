GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 817 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Up 0.8 %

YETI stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.