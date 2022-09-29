GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $131.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.