GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

