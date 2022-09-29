GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $66,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

