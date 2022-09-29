GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after buying an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

