GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

