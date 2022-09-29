GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $60.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

