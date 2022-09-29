GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 926 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $410,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

