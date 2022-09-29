GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTMC opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

